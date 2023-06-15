Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik has opened the lid on his future with Juventus. The 29-year-old was signed by the Old Lady on loan last summer and had a fantastic season with them.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old said, “Juve and Marseille are talking. I hope they come to an agreement.”

“I would like to stay at Juventus; I feel good there — the coach wants me,” he added.

Juventus had a very difficult 2022/23 season. They saw a deduction of 15 points from their Serie A campaign. Moreover, they failed to progress in the Champions League group stages, eventually reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League. However, Milik has popped up when required for the team and had a decent season with the former Serie A champions.

During his loan season with the Old Lady, Juventus had the option to exercise a €7m fee to secure Milik’s services permanently. However, after the end of the season, the Italian giants refused to go with this option. Eventually, Lazio and Olympique Lyon were interested in securing the signature of the Polish striker.

According to the reports from Football Italia, Juventus have rekindled their interest in securing Milik on loan again. The 29-year-old reportedly will sign for Olympique Lyon on a two-year-deal before heading back to Turin. This time, the loan move will contain the obligation of buying Milik if the predefined objectives are met. The Old Lady have already decided against the extensions of Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot this summer.