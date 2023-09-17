In a surprising turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to take legal action against his former club, Juventus, over unpaid wages dating back to the Covid-19 era. The 38-year-old superstar is demanding the net amount of £17.15m, which was promised to him by the club when he agreed to reduce his wages during the pandemic-induced financial crisis.

During the challenging period, Juventus players collectively agreed to defer four months' worth of wages to support the club financially. However, individual agreements were reached with certain players, including Ronaldo. The Portuguese football icon, who left Juventus two years ago, has now initiated legal proceedings to collect the money he is owed, and he has already requested the necessary documents from the Turin Public Prosecutor's office.

Interestingly, Ronaldo's decision to take legal action follows a similar move by his former Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala, who joined AS Roma in 2022. Dybala successfully negotiated a settlement for the £2.6m owed to him by the club.

Moreover, Ronaldo may not be the only one pursuing legal action against Juventus. According to reports, former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is also considering legal action, although the specific reason has yet to be determined. Bonucci was notably excluded from the squad and made to train separately by manager Massimiliano Allegri, a situation that he found humiliating.

Juventus finds itself mired in financial and legal troubles this season. Before the start of the campaign, the club was banned from participating in the UEFA Conference League (UECL) and slapped with a hefty £17m fine for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The breach was related to player registration rights spanning from 2009 to 2021. Additionally, Juventus received a 10-point deduction in Serie A due to alleged financial irregularities and questionable transfer dealings.

As these legal battles and financial woes continue to mount, Juventus faces a challenging period both on and off the pitch, casting a shadow over the once-mighty Italian club's future prospects.