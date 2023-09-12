Italian football icon Leonardo Bonucci is set to take legal action against his former club Juventus. The European champion was frozen out of the team by Max Allegri this summer.

The Italian defender was told to train separately during the pre-season as he was no longer part of Allegri's plans. Although he joined Union Berlin on a free transfer, he believes Juventus damaged his reputation. The former AC Milan man feels he was “betrayed” by the management for freezing him out of the first team before pre-season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Bonucci will sue his former club, which didn't put him in the perfect conditions to train. Hence, it broke his collective agreement with the Italian Association Of Footballers. It is reported that the Italian defender trained at the Juventus training ground in the evening. However, he was never able to meet the technical staff or use his technical facilities. Bonucci’s lawyers, Antonio Conte and Gabriele Zuccheretti, will file legal action today.

The Italian defender has made it clear that should he prevail in the legal proceedings, he intends to contribute the awarded amount to two charitable organizations. These organizations include Neuroland, which offers assistance to families with children undergoing treatment at the Pediatric Neurosurgery Department in Turin's Hospital Regina Margherita, and Live Onlus, an initiative focused on acquiring and providing defibrillators to sports clubs, educational institutions, and local communities.

It has been a sorry state of affairs regarding Bonucci and Juventus. He was once dubbed as a legend at the Old Lady, but it looks like his relationship with the club has ended on a sour note.