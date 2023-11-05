Juventus eyes Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as a January transfer target to bolster their midfield, with negotiations underway for a loan.

Juventus is setting its sights on a major transfer coup, with Massimiliano Allegri identifying Kalvin Phillips as their top target for the January 2025 transfer market. The Yorkshireman, who made a name for himself under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, is warming the bench at Manchester City, presenting an opportunity for Juventus.

Reports from Daily Mail indicate that Juventus is quietly engaged in negotiating a loan deal with an option to buy the English midfielder. With the suspension of key players like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, the Old Lady is in dire need of midfield reinforcements, making Phillips an attractive prospect.

Juventus sees Phillips as not just a solution to their midfield puzzle but also a cost-effective addition to their squad. Despite his limited playing time at Manchester City, Phillips remains a highly-valued asset. A recent Euro 2024 qualifying start against Italy underscores his potential to impact the Serie A.

While Newcastle is rumored to be interested in Phillips, Manchester City seems inclined to favor a move to Italy over strengthening a Premier League rival. With Juventus closing in on Udinese's Lazar Samardzic, they aim to secure Phillips quickly, prioritizing him over more ambitious targets.

Phillips is drawn to joining Juventus, captivated by the club's history and the prospect of being a regular starter. The Italian club, in turn, wants the option to buy him if the second half of the season proves successful. Talks are intensifying, with a potential deal on the horizon as early as December.

For Phillips, who has seen limited action in the Premier League and cup competitions this season, securing a move to Juventus could offer a lifeline to rejuvenate his career and secure a place in the English national team's consideration. Despite financial constraints, the former Italian champions are exploring a free loan with a purchase option, contingent on Champions League qualification, reflecting their belief in Phillips' worth. As the negotiations unfold, the football world awaits a potential transfer that could reshape the career of this promising English midfielder.