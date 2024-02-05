These teasers seem to indicate music -- or something -- is definitely coming.

There is some exciting news for Kacey Musgrave fans as she hinted at new music post-Grammys.

At about 9 pm EST, a promotional spot aired that featured the singer with horses, with a hawk on her shoulder, the singer walking in a field, some levitating sod, and more. It concludes with a sunbeam across her face and her website's URL splayed across the screen.

Kacey Musgraves teases new music

On X, she posted the clip with the caption, “I found a deeper well.” It's only a 30-second “commercial,” but it has a lot put into it.

I found a deeper well.https://t.co/bZ9KVsQVZb pic.twitter.com/BBjlq3dtpV — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 5, 2024

Before this, she released an interesting collage of photos featuring a field with lush green grass. In the middle of it is presumably Musgraves, naked, lying on the ground.

She also posted a photo of her with a guitar. In the caption, she wrote, “I'm saying goodbye to the people that I feel are real good at wasting my time.”

The country star added, “No regrets baby, I just think that maybe you go your way and I'll go mine.” She added a peace emoji.

The new music will be her first since 2021's Star-Crossed album, which reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts, Billboard reports.

Musgraves also was at the Grammys, where she presented the Best Country Album award to Lainey Wilson. Also, she won Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Zach Bryan.

So, we'll see what Kacey Musgraves has in store for us. New music? Naked farm life? Only time will tell.