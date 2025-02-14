Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is breaking his silence on his arrest for an alleged strangulation.

Toney was arrested for an alleged strangulation of a woman in Georgia on January 14th, according to Nick Kosko of 5 Goats. Toney was issued a warrant for his arrest, which resulted in the wideout behind bars on February 6.

According to 5 Goats, the woman was left with “red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.” per 5 Goats. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Toney is accused of squeezing her “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath.” The publication reports that the victim was the 26-year-old's pregnant girlfriend. Toney is also accused of taking away the woman's phone to stop her from calling the police to report the assault.

Toney was charged with one charge of aggravated assault for strangulation and one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls for taking away the woman's phone. His bond was at $50,000 — $25K for each count.

Now that it has been over a week since the incident, Toney has broken his silence. In a since-deleted Instagram Story post, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself wearing a hat and a mask writing, “Mfs say anything when they think they right.”

He added onto the post that people “will believe anything” about him as “long as it's bad.”

Toney was a first-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft to the New York Giants. He then was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 where the 26-year-old helped the franchise win two Super Bowls. The team released the wideout prior to the 2024 season where he then landed with the Cleveland Browns. Toney was later dropped by the team following his viral moment on the field in the Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game in December when he decided to throw the football at Steelers Ben Skowronek after a fair catch. He was “flagged for taunting down multiple scores; and a muffed punt and Steelers recover,” ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote on X. Toney is currently a free agent.