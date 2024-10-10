After seeing U2's Sphere show, 2024 Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a recommendation for anyone visiting the Las Vegas venue.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Harris raved about the show. She also revealed that going to the Sphere show was a surprise for her husband, Doug Emhoff. However, she recommends going into any show there with a “clear head.”

Expand Tweet

“Let me just say, everyone should go in with a clear head,” Harris said.

Stern then asked to clarify if she meant to not be under the influence before the show. Harris chuckled and said, “Correct, because it's a lot. There's a lot of visual stimulation. I love U2.”

U2 fan Kamala Harris is gearing up for the Presidential election in November. She is currently serving as the Vice President of the United States under President Joe Biden.

The world's biggest band, U2

U2 is one of the biggest rock bands in the world and consists of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. Throughout their legendary career, the band has won 22 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for 46.

Their most recent nomination came at the 57th ceremony. Songs of Innocence was nominated for Best Rock Album. Their last wins came at the 48th ceremony, winning Best Rock Album (How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb), Best Rock Song (“City of Blinding Lights”), Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (“Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own”), Song of the Year (“Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own”), and Album of the Year.

The band released their 15th studio album, Songs of Surrender, in 2023. It tied in with lead singer Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and consisted of 40 re-recorded songs from their back catalog.

Songs of Surrender is the third installment in the “Songs of” series. They started it in 2014 with Songs of Innocence and continued it with a sequel, Songs of Experience, in 2017.

Their Sphere residency

Starting on September 29, 2023, U2 began their 40-show Sphere residency titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. The shows were centered around their 1991 album Achtung Baby.

Each night, the band played the album in full for the first time. The opening of the show was similar to that of ZooTV in the early '90s.

In the middle of the show, the band would take a break from Achtung Baby. They would perform four songs in an acoustic arrangement to break up the heaviness of the album. These included songs like “All I Want Is You” and “Love Rescue Me.”

Bono, The Edge, and Clayton performed during the residency. However, Mullen sat out of the shows due to his recovery from health issues. Bram van den Berg performed in his place.

The Sphere residency is the first time U2 played a residency. After they wrapped up at the venue, Phish and Dead and Company played four and 30 shows there, respectively.

Currently, the Eagles are early into their 24-show residency at the venue. Their residency comes right after they wrapped their farewell tour, the Long Goodbye.