Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris extended heartfelt wishes to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. on their 102nd Founders’ Day, celebrating the legacy and impact of this historic sisterhood. Founded on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Sigma Gamma Rho is unique among the Divine Nine sororities for its foundation by seven educators and its distinct emphasis on educational service and sisterhood.

In her message, Vice President Harris acknowledged the sorority’s enduring commitment to service and its powerful influence across the nation and beyond.

“I am pleased to congratulate the members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, as you celebrate your 102nd Founders' Day.

Your founders came together on the campus of Butler University in 1922 with a clear vision of an organization dedicated to sisterhood, leadership, and service. For over a century, you have demonstrated the power of service to create change. I am grateful for your work across our Nation and around the world-which demonstrates your commitment to excellence in all that you do.

As a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, I join you in celebrating the long-standing legacy of your founders and the work you do each day to expand access to opportunity and build a more just future. Your tireless efforts will leave a lasting impact.

Congratulations again. I send you my best wishes, and I look forward to seeing all that you continue to accomplish.” Harris spoke at Boulé’s for two other Divine Nine sororities earlier this month as a way to connect with Black women voters. She delivered the keynote address at Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 71st annual Boulè in Dallas. Harris became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her time at Howard University. Harris appeared at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s Grand Boulè in Indianapolis. There, she moderated a conversation discussing how to address ongoing issues happening in communities.”

Harris, herself a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., has a history of supporting the Divine Nine and connecting with Black women voters. Earlier this year, she addressed Sigma Gamma Rho’s members during their biennial Boulé in Houston. This event followed her presumptive nomination as the Democratic candidate for President after President Joe Biden announced his decision to step down from the race. In her upcoming return to Houston, Harris will also deliver a eulogy for the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson.

Beyond Sigma Gamma Rho, Harris has taken strides to build bridges across other Divine Nine organizations. Earlier this month, she delivered the keynote address at Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Boulé in Dallas and moderated a community conversation at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s Grand Boulé in Indianapolis.

Vice President Harris’s engagement with the Divine Nine hasn’t been without its critics. In an interview on Hugh Hewitt's radio show, President-Elect Donald Trump downplayed her attendance at these sorority events, calling it “unimportant.” He remarked, “She went actually, to a party… a sorority party and a very unimportant one. They have them numerous times during the year. It’s a shame.”

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. responded to these remarks, affirming the importance of Harris’s participation and the broader impact of these gatherings in advancing critical conversations within Black communities.

With over 100,000 members and 500 chapters globally, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. continues to honor the vision of its founders. As they celebrate their 102nd year, their legacy stands as a testament to the power of education, unity, and service values that resonate deeply within the Divine Nine and beyond.