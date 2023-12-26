Kamar de los Reyes, known for his roles in One Life to Live and the Call of Duty franchise, passed away on Christmas Eve.

Kamar de los Reyes, star of One Life to Live and Call of Duty, died on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve, de los Reyes passed away in Los Angeles. Shortly before, he was diagnosed with cancer and ultimately passed away after a brief battle. His family announced this in a statement sent to Entertainment Weekly,

Early in his career, de los Reyes starred in the stage production Ferdinand with Patrick Stewart. His film debut came in Salsa. He would go on to star in films including Street Knight, Fatherhood, Nixon, The Call, and Salt. His latest film credits include Amelia 2.0 and First Strike Butcher Knife, both released in 2017.

On TV, de los Reyes was a fixture of various shows. He starred in Valley of the Dolls, One Life to Live, and a few episodes of ER, Law & Order, and CSI. De los Reyes also appeared on several Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies throughout the years.

In recent years, de los Reyes has starred in episodes of various hit shows. This includes Blue Bloods, Pretty Little Liars, Castle, Shooter, MacGyver, and SEAL Team.

Over the past couple of years, de los Reyes was a regular on several episodes of The Rookie and All American. The former was an ABC police show that follows the oldest rookie at the LAPD. Nathan Fillon, Alyssa Diaz, and Richard T. Jones star in the series. All American is one of the CW's latest series that was inspired by the real-life football player, Spencer Paysinger. Daniel Ezra starred in the lead role.

He also starred in three entries of the Call of Duty series, Black Ops II, Black Ops 4, and Vanguard. De los Reyes played Raul Menendez in all three games.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Kamar de los Reyes.