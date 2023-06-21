Kansas Jayhawks big man Hunter Dickinson's transfer from Ann Arbor to Lawrence sent shockwaves across the college basketball world. But that is apparently not the last update from the former Michigan Wolverines star this offseason that will leave fans with their picking their jaws up from the floor because according to Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, Dickinson has gotten much taller. Some have even estimated that Dickinson is now a 7-6 after hitting an incredible growth spurt.

“I’m not lying… he’s tall as f*** now,” Self said of the prized Kansas basketball acquisition (h/t College Basketball Report).

That sounds like bad news for Kansas basketball rivals in the Big 12. Hunter Dickinson is already a talented player, to begin with. If he has indeed gotten bigger, then that's a huge plus for him and the Jayhawks, who will get to enjoy the advantages of arguably the best center in the nation, beginning in the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Before transferring to Kansas basketball, Hunter Dickinson played three years with the Wolverines. During his stay in Ann Arbor, he averaged 17.2 points on 57.0 percent shooting from the field, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks over the course of 94 games (89 starts).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hunter Dickinson will bring so much to the table for Kansas basketball, which is looking to go on a deeper run in the next NCAA tournament after getting eliminated in the second round of this year's March Madness.

“I think that Hunter scores the ball more easily than anybody that we've had here in a while, if ever. But I also think he’ll be the second best passer on our team” Self said about the two-time First-team All Big Ten center, per Carter Bahns of 247 Sports. “I mean, there's Dajuan (Harris Jr.) and then there's Hunter. Which is different. You don't see that very often with a seven-footer. So he can really pass the ball… I think that Hunter needs to be moved around and played everywhere. I think he's a perimeter player that can post, and I think he's a post player that can play away from the basket. He's really a good passer. Really a good passer.”