The Kansas Jayhawks have found their rhythm. After taking down the TCU Horned Frogs Monday on the road, 63-58, Kansas basketball has now gone undefeated in five consecutive games, allowing Bill Self’s squad to get to the top of the Big 12 standings with an 11-4 conference record.

Despite the success Kansas basketball is having of late, Self isn’t going to let his team take its foot off the pedal.

“We haven’t accomplished jack, but we’ve put ourselves in a favorable position to maybe do something,” Self said following the win versus TCU (via AP). “Everybody talked about our sky’s falling when we lost three in a row. In this league, that can happen easily. But we’ve recovered pretty good since then.”

Before starting its current win streak, Kansas basketball lost four of its first 10 games in conference play, including that skid mentioned by Self, during which the Jayhawks suffered a big loss in Lawrence at the hands of the Horned Frogs on Jan. 21.

With three more games remaining on their schedule in the regular season and with enough wins to virtually assure them a spot in the NCAA tournament, the Jayhawks just want to keep their undefeated run alive and strengthen further their bid for a No. 1 seed in March Madness.

The Jayhawks will play two of their final three regular-season games at home, including one this coming Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kansas basketball, sixth on the NET rankings, has a 14-5 record in Quadrant 1 games and is undefeated in nine non-Q1 contests.