Kansas Basketball’s Dajuan Harris was forced to leave the Jayhawks’ game early versus Arkansas due to an ankle injury, per Jeff Goodman. Harris suffered the ailment after stepping on a photographer. Kansas leads Arkansas as of this story’s publication, but the impact of Harris’ absence looms large. It is unclear how serious the ankle injury is at the moment.

UPDATE: Dajuan Harris was seen on the floor for second-half warmups, per Michael Swain. It goes without saying, but this news is crucial for the Jayhawks. Harris is an important piece to the puzzle and Kansas will need him healthy if they want to make a deep March Madness run.

In 35 games for the Jayhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, Harris averaged just under nine points per game with over six assists per contest. Additionally, the guard shot 46.8 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc. He’s been efficient and reliable and Kansas likely wouldn’t be where they are without his contributions.

Overall, Dajuan Harris is part of a high-powered Kansas basketball roster. They are serious contenders to win the NCAA Tournament this year. The Jayhawks will obviously need to overcome Arkansas first. They cannot afford to take the Razorbacks for granted in the second-half of the game.

All things considered, it seems as if Kansas dodged a bullet. They are fortunate that Dajuan Harris’ injury was not more severe. Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dajuan Harris and this Kansas-Arkansas clash as they are made available.