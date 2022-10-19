The Kansas City Chiefs absorbed their second loss of the season after falling to the Buffalo Bills, 24-20, at home in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This loss prevented the Chiefs from gaining solo first place in the AFC West. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Chiefs’ loss in Week 6.

The Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup against the Bills was supposed to be one of the finest games of the 2022 season. Surprisingly, the game had a poor start. However, both teams were able to wake up in time to produce some intense football.

After three quarters, both teams were tied. That set up a really exciting fourth quarter where the outcome might affect the AFC’s ultimate seeding once the regular season is done. With more than a minute remaining and a four-point deficit staring him down, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception early in the Chiefs’ last drive. That gave the Bills the big victory.

Star QB Patrick Mahomes finished with 338 air yards and two touchdowns in this game. However, he also got sacked thrice and threw two INTs, including the final one.

Here are our four takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 6 loss vs. the Bills.

4. Hello, JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Chiefs have been focusing only on a few receivers with consistent play all season long. Tight end Travis Kelce has been the undisputed regular, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling also getting his chance recently. On this day, however, it was former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster who made things happen. He was, in fact, the first receiver outside of Kelce to achieve 100 yards in a game this season for the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster’s day included his first receiving touchdown of the season. He also had other plays in which he prolonged the action by breaking tackles and utilizing his yards-after-catch skills. What we saw on Sunday was the version that the Chiefs want to see for the rest of the season. If Smith-Schuster can have more games like this, the Chiefs will surely be much more dangerous on offense.

3. Does Kansas City have a legitimate pass rush?

The Chiefs pass rush showed some signs of life early in the season, but this game demonstrated exactly what they are lacking. Take note that apart from Chris Jones, no one is consistently getting to the quarterback right now for the Chiefs.

The lack of an intense pass rush made things unusually difficult for a relatively inexperienced Chiefs secondary 6 against one of the finest quarterbacks in the NFL. The Chiefs’ corners and safeties were left hanging when the squad was unable to generate even the tiniest amount of pressure rushing Bills QB Josh Allen. Meanwhile, the Bills, led by Von Miller, did the exact opposite and sacked Mahomes three times.

This is a glaring weakness for the Chiefs moving forward, and they should have a heightened sense of urgency to address it.

2. Chiefs have a failing run game

Another area of improvement is the Chiefs run game. It may sound harsh, but their ground attack has been a total disaster through the first six weeks. This game against the Bills seemed like a culmination of such flaws. In total, the Chiefs running backs carried the ball 13 times for 43 yards for an average of only 3.3 yards per carry.

We can blame the Chiefs’ inconsistent offensive line. However, the thing is even when everything is clicking, the running backs don’t appear to be executing. When the running backs fail to perform, the Chiefs tend to abandon the run game entirely.

In terms of play-calling, the Chiefs have also been subpar. They have also not called run plays that put players in the greatest possible position to succeed. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is hella skilled, but we feel he’s just not being maximized.

Of course, with Mahomes under center, the passing game will always come first. However, think about what this club might be if there was at least some semblance of a decent run game to complement their passing offense.

1. Let’s do this again, please

This was really a matchup of gridiron greats. The Chiefs and Bills were largely regarded as the two top teams in the AFC entering this game. Mahomes and Allen are two of the best QBs this season. Additionally, there’s still some residue from the excitement that enveloped their 2022 NFL playoff matchup.

If things go as we hope, this should not be the final time these two teams square off against each other. While there are no guarantees when it comes to playoff seeding, it just feels inevitable for a Chiefs vs. Bills playoff rematch. Now that would be a game for the ages.

There is no arguing that this is must-see football, whether you’re watching on the tube or on another screen. Let’s do more of this again, please.