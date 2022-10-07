The Kansas football team and the TCU football team are part of an extraordinary moment in Week 6 of the college football season. No one expected these teams to be unbeaten at this point in the Big 12 season. Kansas TCU carries high stakes. Let’s make some Kansas football predictions.

ESPN’s College GameDay show will originate from Lawrence, marking the first time KU has hosted the college football pregame show. Kansas has hosted the basketball version of GameDay, but not the football one. Only a select few Power Five schools had not yet hosted GameDay. Kansas finally gets its moment in the sun, which is a very big deal for the community and the football program. KU coach Lance Leipold is a very hot commodity on the coaching carousel market. Nebraska and Wisconsin have both been linked to Leipold in the carousel rumor mill. Kansas has to be concerned about its ability to retain Leipold for the long haul, but that is a very good problem for a school to have when its football history has been so barren and difficult, with only a few exceptions such as the 2007 season (Orange Bowl championship) and the late 1960s under then-coach Pepper Rodgers. It’s a very special day for Kansas. We’ll see how the Jayhawks stack up against unbeaten TCU, which just crushed Oklahoma by 31 points last weekend.

Kansas Football Predictions For Game Vs TCU Football

4. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels will throw for two touchdowns

Jalon Daniels is shifty and elusive. TCU’s defense did a fine job against Oklahoma, but we need to remember that Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel got hurt in the first half of that game, which should affect how we perceive the strength of the TCU defense. It is reasonable to not be fully sold on that TCU defense. Daniels should be able to make plays against the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

3. Kansas will hold TCU under 350 yards

The Kansas defense was brilliant against Iowa State. It’s true that Iowa State missed multiple field goals, but even if the Cyclones had made those field goals, they still would not have scored more than 20 points. Kansas’ defense was constantly defending its own half of the field, knowing that any lapse, any brief coverage bust or missed assignment, would lead to an Iowa State touchdown and a possible loss. The fact that the Jayhawks stood their ground so consistently points to how well this group has performed this season. It will limit TCU’s output and provide a much stiffer challenge than what the Frogs faced against a clueless and disorganized Oklahoma defense the week before.

2. Kansas will score over 30 points

The game might be a shootout, but the main thing to emphasize here is that TCU’s defense really didn’t get a full test from Oklahoma because of the aforementioned Dillon Gabriel injury. A full 60 minutes of Jalon Daniels should produce a strong offensive showing from the Kansas offense in this game. TCU was well prepared for Oklahoma but also got the Sooners on a day when a lot of disastrous events accumulated against OU and created an avalanche. TCU isn’t going to get those same breaks in this game.

1. Kansas Jayhawks will beat the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 College GameDay duel

Kansas is playing with a ton of confidence. Getting this game at home should help a lot against a TCU team which, while unbeaten, still has to show it can play a great game on the road against a motivated opponent.