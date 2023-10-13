The strides that the Kansas football program have taken in the past couple of years is remarkable. The Jayhawks were consistently one of the worst power five football teams before Lance Leipold showed up, but the program underwent a major turnaround last season. Kansas finished the 2022 regular season with a 6-6 record, which doesn't sound that great, but getting to a bowl game was a huge win for the team. The Jayhawks are looking great again this season as they are currently 5-1 (2-1), and they even cracked the top-25 before suffering their first loss of the season against Texas. This a special team, and it also has some special coaches.

Kansas football analyst Matt Lubick has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to a tweet from ESPN. Despite the hard news, Lubick has still been helping out the Jayhawks by doing zoom work from the hospital. The work that Lubick does doesn't feel like work to him, and he continues to do it because he loves it.

“You don't have to work during this stuff,” Matt Lubick said. “I do it for therapy.”

In his many year's of coaching, Lubick has had to prepare his Kansas players for tough times in life, and now, he has to follow that same advice that he has given his players.

“I'm grateful for the profession,” Lubick continued. “You have to be prepared and deal with adversity. Life challenges are opportunities to grow. That's what I've been telling my players for the last 20 years, and now I have to live my advice.”

It's clear that Lubick cares about this Kansas football team a lot. Hopefully he can get back with his Jayhawks as soon as possible.