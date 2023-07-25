A Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with “aggravated criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption,” according to the Kansas City Star.

Joseph Krause's arrest was confirmed just hours after an apparent bomb threat was called into the team's facilities on Monday. Kansas athletics and local police refused to confirm whether Krause was arrested in connection to the bomb threat against the facility.

Krause was booked into Douglas County Jail just past 4:00 p.m. CT on Monday, per Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. The buildings were fully evacuated and law enforcement swept the area around the same time.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were evacuated and checked by law enforcement officers,” University of Kansas police chief Damon Tucker told the Kansas City Star.

“No devices were found, and police issued an all-clear at approximately 8:01 p.m. A subject was identified and arrested for making the threats. Law enforcement will not be releasing the name of the suspect at this time.”

Although the name was not released, the Star confirmed that the individual was in fact Joseph Krause. He was set to enter his fourth season with the program after being a walk on with the Jayhawks in the Class of 2020.

He played for the Shawnee Mission East high school team in Kansas, and appeared in two games for the program as a true freshman. He did not play in either of the past two seasons, and almost certainly will not play another game for Kansas Football after the arrest.