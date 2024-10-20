The top-ranked Kanas Jayhawks will tip off their season against Howard University, the reigning MEAC Champions and one of the best HBCU programs in the country. The game comes as Kansas invited MEAC hoops contender North Carolina Central for an early season game last season. The Jayhawks ultimately won the game 99-56.

Howard University basketball team was picked to finish first in the MEAC preseason poll. The Bison finished last season with an 18-17 overall record (9-5 in conference) and found themselves in several competitive out-of-conference games such as their near upset of Georgia Tech.

Although the Bison have immense talent and formidable size in the frontcourt, they enter the season without star forward Shy Odom as he transferred to personal contender Vermont. Still, the team returns senior guard Bryce Harris, who was selected preseason MEAC player of the year. Howard also returns star guard and All-MEAC Second Team member Marcus Dockery as coach Kenny Blakeney looks to build upon the team’s established success with an experienced veteran team.

But, the Bison will find themselves dealing with a different type of opponent as they match up with the Jayhawks for the second time in three years. Howard faced Kansas in the 2023 March Madness tournament, ultimately being defeated 96-68 after a respectable effort to keep pace in the first half. Now, they are preparing to face a Kansas team that looking to follow up their success in the 2022-2023 season and win another championship.

In the AP preseason poll released in mid-October, the Jayhawks received 30 out of a possible 60 first-place votes, earning the title of the best team in the country. Kansas coach Bill Self welcomes the attention and expectation.

“We welcome being preseason No. 1, especially with our returning players like Hunter (Dickinson), Dajuan (Harris), and KJ (Adams), and then you add the players we brought in,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “The goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season, and though we welcome this, it is not the end goal.”

Howard and Kansas will face off on November 4th at 8 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.