Kansas visits Kansas State as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3) take on in-state rivals Kansas State Wildcats (14-8, 4-5) Monday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with a Kansas-Kansas State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Kansas is one of the better teams in college basketball, but they have had their struggles. In their last five games, the Jayhawks have lost to Iowa State and West Virginia. However, they do have some players having All-American years. Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.8 points per game and 11.1 points per game. Kevin McCullar Jr leads the team with 19.7 points per game, though. As a team, Kansas scores just under 80 points per game.

Kansas State has a winning record, but they have struggled in Big-12 play. The conference has gotten more challenging, but the Wildcats have some ground to make up. They have also lost their last four games. Cam Carter, Tylor Perry, and Arthur Kaluma are all scoring over 14.0 points per game. Kaluma is the team's leading rebounder while Perry leads the team in assists. As a team, Kansas State averages just over 70 points per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Kansas State Odds

Kansas: -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -210

Kansas State: +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas, as mentioned, scores just under 80 points per game. Their 79.1 points per game is fifth in the Big-12. However, they are second in the nation in field goal percentage. When Kansas shoots the ball, they make it. To make matters better for the Jayhawks, Kansas State allows the fifth-most points in the Big-12. As long as Kansas can continue to shoot the ball well, they will cover this spread.

Kansas can play some good defense. Bill Self coaches the heck out of his defense, and it has shown all year. Kansas allows the second-lowest field goal percentage in the Big-12. In fact, they allow the 13th-lowest field goal percentage in the entire NCAA. If Kansas can play a complete game, on both ends of the court, they will cover this spread.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

One factor that really helps Kansas State is the fact this is a home game for them. This is an in-state rivalry, so it will be a rowdy crowd. This works to the advantage of Kansas State as they are 10-2 at home this season. Kansas, on the other hand, has all four of their losses away from home this season. Three of those losses are true road games. Kansas really struggles to win when playing away from home, so Kansas State should be able to at least keep this game close.

Final Kansas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to predict. Conference games make it very hard, and all signs point towards Kansas. However, ranked teams have been losing a lot this season, and this is one of those games that should be on the upset radar. With that said, I still like Kansas to win outright. It should be a close game, but Kansas State has not been playing their best basketball as of late.

Final Kansas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas -5.5 (-102), Over 143.5 (-110)