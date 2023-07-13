Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is determined for his Wildcats to win the Big-12 championship for the second straight year.

Via the Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinett:

“I'm kind of excited about it, actually,” Klieman said.

Kansas State defeated TCU, which went to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, in the Big 12 title game, 31-28, in December. The Wildcats then lost the Sugar Bowl to Alabama, 45-20.

However, Kansas State football is expected to be a contender for the conference championship and more nationally. The Wildcats return quarterback Will Howard, who last season threw for 1,633 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions. Howard had 199 passing yards and two touchdowns in the conference championship game win over TCU.

“The whole team believes in Will Howard,” Klieman said, via Robinnett. “The whole team knows you can win a Big 12 championship with Will Howard.”

Kansas State football is predicted to finish second in the Big 12. It has 14 first-place votes behind Texas, which has 41 first-place votes.

The Wildcats had their best season since 2012, when they won 10-plus games for the second straight year. The Wildcats won 12 games last season, their fourth under Kleiman, and appear ready to do more damage this season.

Kansas State has a national preseason ranking of No. 18, according to Athlon Sports.

“It might be unfair to expect another Big 12 championship out of the Wildcats given how much talent they lost to the NFL Draft,” the site wrote. “But there is little doubt they will once again be one of the best teams in the conference. Continuity at quarterback and head coach is hard to beat in college football, and the Wildcats have that heading into 2023.”