Kansas State football added to a thrilling college football bowl day on Thursday. The Wildcats followed an epic six overtime masterpiece between Pittsburgh and Toledo with their 44-41 shootout over Rutgers. KSU, though, made some personal history.

The Wildcats' offensive explosion in Phoenix shattered one school mark. Kansas State delivered its highest scoring bowl game ever, per ESPN College Football.

Both teams ended up combining for 85 points at Chase Field. The 44 now represents the third-most points KSU has scored in a bowl game.

Kansas State dropped 54 on Colorado State back on Dec. 29, 1995. The Wildcats won 54-21 over the Rams down in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. KSU previously scored 52 on Wyoming two years earlier for the Copper Bowl in Tucson.

Kansas State's previous highest scoring bowl game came in San Antonio during the 2015 Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats and UCLA combined for 75 points, but KSU held off the Bruins 40-35.

How explosive were the offenses for Kansas State and Rutgers?

To say both teams left it all on the field would be an understatement. Both the Wildcats and Scarlet Knights emptied their personal gas tank and went full throttle on offense.

Both offenses combined to gain 43 first downs. KSU crossed the first down marker the most at 23. One offense surpassed 400 total yards — Rutgers at 401. Kansas State scaled the 500-yard mark (542). That means both teams combined for 943 total yards with the ball in their hands.

Kansas State became most damaging after handoffs. The Wildcats racked up an uncanny 347 rushing yards. They averaged an astonishing 8.3 yards per carry facing Rutgers.

Dylan Edwards gashed Rutgers with 196 yards on 18 carries. He scored twice and averaged 10.9 yards per carry. Edwards sealed the win off a 36-yard scamper with 4:15 left.

Quarterback Avery Johnson proved to be a force throwing and running too. Johnson tossed three touchdown passes with one interception. He added 57 yards off the ground and scored on a rushing attempt.

Rutgers and Kansas State even got off to a slow offensive start. The Big 10 Conference representative led 7-3 after one quarter. Rutgers then outscored KSU 20-14 in the second quarter, leading to a 27-17 halftime lead. Rutgers even expanded the lead to 34-17 when Ja'Shon Benjamin caught a seven-yard touchdown from Athan Kaliakmanis.

The Wildcats, however, outscored Rutgers 27-14 the rest of the way. Johnson sparked the rally by breaking loose up the middle for a 65-yard rushing touchdown.

Kansas State topped the 40-point threshold four times during the regular season before erupting for 44. The Wildcats finish 9-4 overall.