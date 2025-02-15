ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State BYU.

Kansas State is doing something special. The Wildcats were absolutely awful for the first two and a half months of their season. They were under .500 and seemed to have absolutely zero chance of getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Then, when the team had seemingly hit rock bottom or had come very close to it, everything changed. It started with a blowout win over West Virginia. Then they hammered Oklahoma State. Then they seemed to turn the corner with a shocking road blowout of a very good Iowa State team. The Wildcats could have let down their guard after that win, but no, they continued to get the job done, winning on the road at Arizona State and handling both Kansas and Arizona at home. KSU is on fire right now, and the collection of huge, high-value wins without any losses has given this team new life. The Wildcats dug themselves a massive hole from early November through mid-January, but this recent surge over the past three weeks has at least put KSU in the bubble conversation. The Cats aren't on the good side of the bubble with 11 losses, but they are now in a spot where three or four more consecutive wins would put them on the middle of the bubble with a realistic shot to make the field of 68.

Here comes a two-way bubble game against a BYU team which is right near the cut line. Is BYU in? Is BYU out? The Cougars are probably within three to four spots of the cut line, either way. They're right up against it. When a team is near the last team in or first team out, every game and every ounce of leverage will matter. Beating Kansas State wouldn't guarantee that BYU will get in, but losing would be a missed opportunity and a result which would slide the Cougars down the board by maybe two or three spots. That's not a gigantic shift, but it could be enough to make the difference.

How to Watch Kansas State vs BYU

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State has played its best basketball of the season in recent weeks. Iowa State, Kansas, Arizona — they have all been taken down by a red-hot team which has suddenly come together and is breathing confidence. Coach Jerome Tang has stuck with this team and did not give up on his players. That faith, that display of patience in teaching young men, has been rewarded. This team trusts that it will come through every tough situation. With that kind of togetherness, this band of brothers can go into a hostile opposing arena in Provo and beat BYU. Here's the thing, though: Even if KSU doesn't get the outright win (which would really hurt its bubble position, which is tenuous to begin with), it should at least keep this game close enough to cover the spread. One might reasonably think the spread here should be 3.5 points for BYU. A 5.5-point spread seems awfully high. You're getting real value with KSU at this number.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State feel-good run is bound to end. The Wildcats have undeniably been great in recent weeks, but they're due for a clunker and a night when the shots don't fall and the energy level just isn't the same as what it has been in recent weeks. BYU is at home in front of a vocal and supportive crowd. The Cougars just scored a really big win at West Virginia and can carry the momentum from that game into this one against Kansas State. It could enable BYU to put together a strong performance in a critical moment for this team.

Final Kansas State-BYU Prediction & Pick

Kansas State getting 5.5 is attractive. Go with the Wildcats plus the points.

Final Kansas State-BYU Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +5.5