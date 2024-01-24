Iowa State hosts Kansas State! Check out our college basketball odds series where our Kansas State-Iowa State prediction and pick ...

The best conference in college basketball has a diaper dandy in store as the Kansas State Wildcats travel to Ames to do battle with the 23rd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. It is about that time to check out our college basketball odds series where our Kansas State-Iowa State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Right on the verge of entering the AP Top 25, the Wildcats enter a fresh week of play after tallying a pair of home victories over the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Overall, KSU is 14-4 and hold a rock-solid 4-1 record in Big 12 play which puts them at a tie for first place in the conference. Currently considered a bubble team, the Wildcats could use every win they can get in their pursuit of punching their ticket to the Big Dance.

Meanwhile, Iowa State just capped off a two-game road trip that saw them split games versus the BYU Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs. In the latter, the Cyclones were able to pull out a one-point win as they improved their record to 14-4 overall. As it stands, the Cyclones are 3-2 within the conference which is tied for the third-best mark in the Big 12. Will Iowa State be able to defend their home court from the feisty Wildcats?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Iowa State Odds

Kansas State: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +285

Iowa State: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 134.5 (-118)

Under: 134.5 (-104)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Winners in six of their last seven games, it is safe to say that K-State is on an absolute roll. Not only are the Wildcats quickly becoming a formidable foe within the action-packed Big 12 Conference, but with three of their next games coming against ranked opponents, Kansas State could be getting hot at the most perfect of times.

In order to get out to a good start to this treacherous stretch of play that could make or break K-State's season, the Wildcats will need to make it a point to play smart and win the turnover battle. Believe it or not, the Wildcats are 3-2 when they commit less giveaways than their opposition. Furthermore, Kansas State is coming off one of their more impressive shooting games of the season as they dialed in from the floor to shoot 52% as a whole in the win over Oklahoma State.

While it is hard to predict whether or not Kansas State is able to shoot at such a high clip for the second-straight game, the main thing you can rely on with this team is their ability to defend the perimeter on the other side of the floor. Simply put, this is not a team that won't falter in the effort category, and it shows when they are defending at a high level. After holding Oklahoma State to only 41% from the field, don't be surprised if K-State once again flexes their muscles defensively to get the job done.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Could the Cyclones be one of the more well-balanced teams that college basketball has to offer? For starters, Iowa State has become no strangers in scoring points at will. In fact, the Cyclones are shooting 48% from the field which ranks as the 26th-best percentage in all of America. To add onto that, Iowa State has the ability to put the clamps down on opposing offenses as they allow teams to shoot only 39% altogether. Bafflingly enough, this low mark is good enough for the 16th-best opposing field goal percentage in Division I basketball. Without a doubt, this Cyclones squad can beat you in a multitude of ways which is why they can be so dangerous on the hardwood.

With the combination of their deadly ways on both ends of the court, Iowa State can also get the job done in regards to their rebounding as they average 35.7 boards per contest. Most recently, the Cyclones were dominated on the glass by the Horned Frogs despite the one-point win. Evidently enough, expect head coach T.J. Otzelberger to make this a main priority on Wednesday against a Wildcats crew that isn't afraid to get after it on the boards.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

There aren't many vital showdowns in basketball that are as important as this one! To put a pretty bow on this in-conference showdown, Iowa State's home-court advantage will be too much to overcome if you're Kansas State.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -7.5 (-120)