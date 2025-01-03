ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming slate of College Basketball action as we head to the Big 12 Conference for this next rivalry tilt. The Kansas State Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (7-5, 01- Big 12) as both teams enter their conference schedule. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-TCU prediction and pick.

The Kansas State Wildcats most recently took down No. 16 Cincinnati 70-67. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Wildcats and serves as their biggest win of the season thus far. They'll hope for a similar result as they face a scrappy TCU team on the road.

The TCU Horned Frogs lost their most recent game 90-81 against Arizona. They rode back-to-back wins prior to that one and have won three of their last five games. They'll have ranked teams in Houston, Baylor and Kansas on the horizon, so they're hoping to start their run on a high note.

Here are the Kansas State-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-TCU Odds

Kansas State: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +132

TCU: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 141.5 (-105)

Under: 141.5 (-115)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State Wildcats managed to take down ranked Cincinnati despite shooting a lower percentage and being out-rebounded. Senior forward Coleman Hawkins notched 20 points and 10 rebounds in a heroic effort in the paint for his best game as a Wildcat. He's arguably one of the most influential transfers in the conference, lifting his defensive numbers with 1.3 blocks per game and 2.5 steals per game. Expect him to have another solid matchup in a rather undersized TCU team.

While the Wildcats will have to focus more of their efforts on securing rebounds, they've done a great job this season of limiting their turnovers and taking care of the ball. They certainly looked their best in the last appearance compared to their prior games where they've struggled from three, so expect Kansas State to try and find a rhythm from behind the arc as they work the ball inside to Hawkins as well.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The TCU Horned Frogs put together a valiant effort against Arizona, but they simply couldn't stop the perimeter scoring of Caleb Love from the Wildcats. Senior guard Noah Reynolds took the reigns in scoring for the Horned Frogs and he has a very natural ability of getting to the rim and initiating contact. When he's hot, he's very good in finishing contested layups and he'll be the key factor in keeping TCU competitive throughout this game. Micah Robinson aided with two three's on a night where the Horned Frogs struggled from three.

TCU is a solid rebounding team for the most part and typically out-pace opponents in that statistic in most of their wins. They'll have a tall task in silencing KSU's Coleman Hawkins, but 6-foot-11 Ernest Udeh should be able to contain the playmaker on the other side. The Horned Frogs are still waiting for him to emerge as an offensive threat, but he's now managed double-digit rebounding totals in three of their last four games. Expect him to be a key defensive factor in gaining the victory here.

Final Kansas State-TCU Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun matchup in the Big 12 as both teams boasted different results their last time out. The key matchup in this game will be the battle in the paint between Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins and TCU's Ernest Udeh Jr. Both big men are very solid rebounders and while Hawkins is certainly the more capable scorer, Udeh is a stout defensive presence and will make it difficult for his matchup to produce all night.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 7-0 at home this season while Kansas State is 0-2 in road games. Kansas State is also just 4-8 ATS on the season, mirroring the same record of the TCU Horned Frogs. We could see a back-and-forth contest during this game and while TCU didn't play very well their last time out, they've been undeniable at home during this season.

Neverthless, I like the Wildcats in this spot as underdogs as they manage to keep this game razor-thin on the road. Let's roll with Kansas State and the points for our final prediction.

Final Kansas State-TCU Prediction & Pick: Kansas State Wildcats +3.5 (-115)