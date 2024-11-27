ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas Jayhawks (5-6, 4-4 Big 12) look to become bowl eligible as they visit the Baylor Bears (7-4, 5-3 Big 12). Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Kansas-Baylor prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Kansas-Baylor Last Game – Matchup History

These teams last met in 2022. Baylor won the game 35-23. Baylor has also won the last 13 games against Kansas.

Overall Series: Baylor leads the all-time series 17-4.

Here are the Kansas-Baylor College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas-Baylor Odds

Kansas: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Baylor: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Baylor

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has played great football lately. They have won four of their last five games, and Kansas has beaten Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado in three of those games. That is three ranked wins, so Kansas is feeling really good about the way they are playing heading into this matchup with Baylor. If the Jayhawks continue to play as they have been, they will be able to cover this spread.

Kansas has played really well in their last five games offensively. They have averaged 33.6 points per game, and gained 467, 401, 532, 242, and 520 yards in those games. That comes out to an average of 432.4 yards per game. Devin Neal has been at the forefront of this. He has 109.8 rush yards per game in those matchups and 5.4 yards per carry. If Neal can have another good game, the Jayhawks will make a bowl game.

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor started the season rough, but they are on a five-game win streak. They have made themselves bowl-eligible, and the Bears can make a decent bowl game with a win. Baylor has not played any great teams in their last five games, but they are handling business, and that is all that matters. If the Bears can continue to play as they have been, they will be able to extend their win streak.

Baylor has been excellent on offense during their five-game win streak. In those games, Baylor is scoring 40.6 points per game. Along with that, Baylor has put up 486 yards per game in those five games. Baylor is moving the ball well, and they are putting up points as if they are the best team in the nation. If Baylor can continue to have big offensive games on Saturday, they are going to beat Kansas.

There is one thing to note about Kansas. They struggle in games that finish within one score. Kansas did beat BYU by only four points, but that was their first win this season when a game has been decided by one score. They were 0-5 in their previous five this season. Both teams can put up points, so it would not be shocking to see this game be decided by eight points or less. With that said, Baylor has the advantage as Kansas does have some problems finishing those games.

Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game, and a high-scoring one at that. With that in mind, I do think Baylor will be the last team to score and come out on top in this game. I will be taking Baylor to win this game straight up.

Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor ML (+100)