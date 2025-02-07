ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Saturday's College Basketball slate will continue with this upcoming showdown in the Big 12 Conference as we bring you our betting prediction and pick. The No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks (16-6, 7-4 Big 12) will visit in-state rivals Kansas State Wildcats (11-11, 5-6 Big 12) in an exciting tilt on ESPN primetime. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Kansas State prediction and pick.

The Kansas Jayhawks most recently beat No. 8 Iowa State 69-52 at home. It was a much-needed win following their recent losses against Baylor and No. 7 Houston as they've gone 3-2 over their last five games. They'll look to capitalize on this upcoming stretch where they face six-consecutive unranked opponents.

The Kansas State Wildcats most recently beat Arizona State 71-70 for their fourth-consecutive victory. This comes following a six-game losing streak to open conference play, so the Wildcats will certainly have some ground to make up if they want to be competitive. A win here would certainly boost their stock in the Big 12.

Here are the Kansas-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Kansas: -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -210

Kansas State: +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas Jayhawks looked dominant in their win over Iowa State as they managed to shoot a scorching 50% from behind the arc. Their perimeter defense was energetic all game and they forced a team that relies on the three in the Cyclones to shoot just 14.3 from behind the arc and 30.6% from the field. As the year continues, this Jayhawks team will have to increasingly rely on their defensive efforts to make stops and swing the momentum in their favor during high intensity games like their last one.

Senior guard Zeke Mayo was running their offense efficiently against Iowa State and has been all season. He shot 83.3% from three and is averaging a 57.1% mark against Kansas State. The more impressive part was his ability to recognize when the double-team was coming and finding Hunter Dickinson inside for easy baskets, contributing to his 14 points. This Jayhawks team is also one of the best in rebounding the basketball, so expect that to be a huge focal point of their success in this one.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State Wildcats have been hot over the last four games, beating No. 23 West Virginia and No. 3 Iowa State during that stretch. It seemed as though they were all but finished with a terrible start to conference play, but they've now managed three wins on the season over top-25 teams. While they historically haven't had much success against the Jayhawks, they do own a 7-3 record at home this season and have been in this spot a number of times – don't be surprised if the Wildcats can make this a nail-biter for Kansas fans.

The Kansas State Wildcats actually have a decent matchup against Kansas in terms of their size and superior athleticism around the rim. They managed to out-rebound No. 23 West Virginia by four and they went 10 more than No. 3 Iowa State. This team makes a living on the offensive glass as guard David N'Guessan is a problem for other teams to contain at 6-foot-9. Coleman Hawkins will also have a battle down low against Hunter Dickinson, so expect him to be a big spark plug for them on the defensive end of the floor.

Final Kansas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

This game should prove to be an interesting on given the recent four-game stretch Kansas State has seen with two wins over ranked opponents. The Kansas Jayhawks are 11-11 ATS this season, while the Wildcats have gone 12-10. The Jayhawks actually have a losing record on the road at 3-4, so it'll be interesting to see which team shows up in this game on the road.

The Wildcats certainly have the players necessary to match up against Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson with Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan. The energy of the home crowd will also be in full effect as the Wildcats have had a great home court advantage all season. There's something about this Wildcats team and given the recent inconsistencies of the Kansas Jayhawks, the safer bet here may be to roll with the home team as the betting underdogs to cover the spread.

Final Kansas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State Wildcats +4.5 (-104)