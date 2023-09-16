The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college football odds series for our Kansas Nevada prediction and pick. Find how to watch Kansas Nevada.

The Nevada Wolf Pack might be the worst team in major college football. At the very least, they're one of the 10 worst teams in the FBS. Why is this the case? In late August, Nevada head coach Ken Wilson watched members of his staff leave, including his quarterback coach. That just doesn't happen in a normal set of circumstances. It just doesn't happen if assistant coaches enjoy working for the head coach and feel they have a good working environment. Something seems noticeably wrong with the Nevada program, and the early-season results reflect as much. Whatever is actually going on in Reno, it isn't contributing to good team morale or performance. Nevada lost by 52 points to USC in Week 1 of the season on September 2, but USC is a really good team. No one thought anything of it when Nevada got smoked by Caleb Williams. He's the Heisman Trophy winner, after all.

However, after last week, there's a much deeper and more acute sense that something is amiss inside the Nevada football program. The Wolf Pack lost to FCS member Idaho, 33-6. Nevada trailed 17-6 at halftime and then got shut out in the second half. It was a grand humiliation for a team which was picked 11th in the preseason Mountain West Conference media poll, and might have actually been overrated. Now Nevada tries to handle a Kansas team which looks like a decent bet to make a bowl game under coach Lance Leipold.

Here are the Kansas-Nevada College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas-Nevada Odds

Kansas Jayhawks: -27.5 (-120)

Nevada Wolf Pack: +27.5 (-102)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kansas vs Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBS Sports app

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

The Jayhawks throttled Illinois last week and looked very sharp. Lance Leipold is a rising star in the coaching profession. Getting Kansas to a bowl game is no small feat. Leipold does more with less, teaching his players to be in the right position and use their football IQ to maximize results. If there is a major coaching opening in late November or early December, expect Leipold to be part of the conversation, regardless of whether he actually accepts an offer. He will continue to be in demand as a coach because he keeps delivering results and earning trust.

Meanwhile, Nevada, as documented above, is in huge trouble. The program is a total mess right now, and it's hard to see how the Wolf Pack will find a way out of trouble.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Wolf Pack could not have played any worse than they did against Idaho. They are bound to play better against Kansas, a good team for which Nevada will show more enthusiasm and energy. Nevada has already hit rock bottom. The Wolf Pack might be dealing with a lot of problems, but at some point, even a bad team gets sick and tired of playing poorly and not performing up to its potential. If Nevada plays with just a little more passion, it can cover the very large spread here.

Final Kansas-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Kansas is playing well. Nevada is an absolute trainwreck right now. Take Kansas.

Final Kansas-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Kansas -27.5