It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-UCF prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas-UCF.

There are a number of interesting conference games in college basketball on Sunday. This one should not be overlooked. Kansas went to Orlando one year ago, in January of 2024, and lost on the road to UCF, 65-60. Can the Knights make it two in a row at home over the Jayhawks? One should not discount their chances.

Kansas is not playing well right now. The Jayhawks, who lost to Missouri earlier this season, are coming off a bad offensive performance at home in a loss to West Virginia. Kansas doesn't look like the best or even the second-best team in the Big 12. Iowa State looks like the top dog and Houston looks like the second-best team in the conference. Kansas's offense needs a revival. The Jayhawks were stuck in sludge against West Virginia's defense last week. Kansas was smothered in the first half before making a second-half rally, but the bottom line is that KU failed to reach 65 points, which is a bad performance, especially at home in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas needs more players to step up and provide offensive contributions. If players don't improve as shotmakers and playmakers, Kansas could sink to the middle tier of the Big 12 before the season is over.

UCF, if it is going to make the NCAA Tournament, needs to pick off the top teams in the Big 12 and grab some high-end wins. Kansas would certainly qualify. Coach Johnny Dawkins knows his team will be revved up to play this game. Dawkins needs to get his players to channel their energies into their assignments and make sure adrenaline doesn't cause his team to be too bouncy and frenetic. Energy always needs to be controlled. UCF will try to make sure that its hunger and vigor lead to a coordinated and effective performance in which it executes Dawkins' game plan the way it was intended.

Here are the Kansas-UCF College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-UCF Odds

Kansas: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

UCF: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs UCF

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas played so poorly for most of the West Virginia game that it is hard to see KU playing equally poorly — or at least close to that low standard — in consecutive games. KU coach Bill Self probably peeled paint off the wall at some point this past week. He should be able to motivate his players and get them to respond to the urgency of this moment. If Kansas wants any chance at the Big 12 regular-season championship, it needs to win this game. The Jayhawks will jump on top of UCF and win by at least six points, which would be enough to cover the spread.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF beat Kansas at home last year. Why not do it again? Kansas certainly isn't playing well right now. UCF is catching Kansas at the right time. KU's offense was anemic versus West Virginia. UCF is certainly capable of bottling up the Jayhawks and their slumping lineup, en route to a covered spread. UCF can lose by five and still cover.

Final Kansas-UCF Prediction & Pick

Kansas is riding the struggle bus right now, so our lean is to UCF, but the Jayhawks could come alive at any moment. We advise that you stay away from this game.

Final Kansas-UCF Prediction & Pick: UCF +5.5