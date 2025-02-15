ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Utah prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas-Utah .

The Kansas Jayhawks are a hard team to pin down right now. They beat Duke and have some high-end wins on their portfolio, but they also got thoroughly outplayed by a Kansas State team which is just barely above .500, and they blew a 21-point lead to Baylor and lost to the Bears. This team has been all over the place over the course of the season. Kansas will play 10 amazing minutes and then turn around and play six or seven of the worst minutes you have ever seen. KU can be great and awful in the same game, a reality we have seen in several games this season. The Jayhawks will roast an opponent in one half and then get torched in the other. Bill Self has to be wondering why his team can't display positive consistency and fundamental stability over the course of the season. The Jayhawks still have one month before March Madness. They have one month to polish and improve their habits and find more successful ways of managing games and protecting leads. Going up against a Utah side which is 5-8 in the Big 12 Conference, Kansas has pretty decent odds of being able to build a lead on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. The real question is if the Jayhawks can maintain that lead, or if they will squander it, as they have done with a lot of other leads they have held this season.

Here are the Kansas-Utah College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Utah Odds

Kansas: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -300

Utah: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas vs Utah

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jayhawks are better than Utah. It's true that KU has stumbled against a lot of opponents this season, particularly after having established the ability to play well. KU does play with its food a lot, but the losses — as horrible as they have been — have nevertheless come against opponents with some very talented players. Utah is not as talented as the Baylor team which beat Kansas. Baylor shredded Utah twice this season. Kansas should be able to take apart Utah, even on the road, and not worry about surrendering a big lead. Utah is just not good enough to keep up here.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas is a Jekyll and Hyde team. There is just no other way to say it at this point. The Jayhawks will be really good for 10 minutes, and when they are, any Utah bettors will probably curse the skies and lament the fact that they went all-in on a Utes spread ticket. However, Kansas will then go through an ugly and unwatchable 10-minute segment in which it gives back the lead it built. Utah backers will then confidently proclaim they knew it all along. Kansas's inconsistency is a real advantage for Utah bettors at a 7.5-point spread. Utah is at home and will want to make a strong showing against a college basketball blue blood.

Final Kansas-Utah Prediction & Pick

Kansas is a lot better than Utah, and while skepticism of the Jayhawks is warranted, we also have to remind you that Utah is having another below-average season and has not played well enough at home to merit trust against one of the powers of the sport, even in a down year. Kansas is not an elite team, but even this version of KU should be able to outdistance Utah by a considerable margin. Take Kansas.

Final Kansas-Utah Prediction & Pick: Kansas -7.5