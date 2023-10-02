In the world of hip-hop, feuds, and controversies are not uncommon, and a recent leaked video has thrown Kanye West into the spotlight yet again. The leaked footage captured a candid moment where the iconic rapper didn't hold back his opinions, taking shots at fellow artist Cardi B and her record label, Atlantic Records in an interview back in 2018.

In the video, Kanye West can be seen and heard expressing his anger with the music industry, particularly regarding the ways artists are managed and promoted by major record labels. He goes on to shade Cardi B, while in the call with someone, saying “Cardi B is a plant by the illuminati.“She doesn’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f***ing blessing.”

In an unreleased documentary clip, Kanye West calls Cardi B an industry plant that doesn’t write her raps and was placed here to ‘replace’ Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/HTYPO4OneP — Pop Fish 🐠 (@TheePopFish) October 1, 2023

Cardi B, a Grammy-winning rapper and a powerhouse in the music industry, has enjoyed tremendous success with chart-topping hits and a dedicated fan base. Kanye's comments in the leaked video have sparked debates among fans and the music community, with some questioning the validity of his claims especially with the mention of the Illuminati.

This isn't the first time Kanye West, despite his disputes, has been vocal about his discontent with the music industry. In the past, he has criticized record labels, streaming services, and the lack of artist ownership and control over their work. His comments have ignited conversations about the need for transparency and fairness within the music business.

The leaked video has added fuel to the ongoing discussions about the music industry's practices, artist rights, and the power dynamics within it. It serves as a reminder that even within the glitz and glamour of the music world, artists continue to grapple with complex challenges and issues that shape their careers and relationships with their peers.