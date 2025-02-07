Kanye West is back to making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Months after issuing an apology for his antisemitic remarks, the artist formerly known as West has doubled down, declaring he will not be apologizing this time. His latest outburst took over X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (Feb. 7), spiraling from his thoughts on industry dealings to his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, before veering into antisemitic rhetoric. And, somehow, Michael Jordan and the Lakers found themselves in the mix, per X.

One of West’s more bizarre posts featured images of Jordan in his No. 12, 23, and 45 jerseys, along with an antisemitic symbol. “OKAY here’s some sh-t I peeped a couple of weeks ago 1 2 2 3 4 5. It would have been perfect if the number 12 was a one, but it’s interesting nonetheless,” he wrote. The post left fans confused, as it made little sense outside of numerical pattern observation.

Another tweet had him inexplicably referencing the Lakers. “Yaaaaaay wooohoooo (g-y ni–a voice) Got top trending and a couple under too Go Lakers. Not sure why I said that Just sounded like some stupid sh-t to say cause I’m wetarded.”

But the controversy didn’t stop there. West continued his rant with an all-caps declaration: “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS. I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F**K I WANNA SAY FOREVER.” He followed it with another incendiary remark: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DON’T TRUST ANY OF THEM.”

Ye, Diddy, and the Business of Chaos

West also turned his attention to Combs, who is currently facing legal troubles. He announced the sale of Sean John-branded merchandise on his Yeezy website, claiming he and Diddy had discussed the collaboration before the Bad Boy mogul’s legal issues escalated. “I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50,” West wrote.

Diddy, acknowledging the post, shared the link to Yeezy’s website and thanked West for his support.

Former President Donald Trump, whom West recently asked to help “Free Puff,” has yet to comment on the situation. However, when asked about West in an August podcast appearance, Trump offered a cautious take: “He’s a really nice guy, but he can get some people into trouble. He’s got a good heart—he does, he does, but he’s complicated.”

As for Jordan’s unexpected involvement, there’s no clear connection. The Lakers mention makes a little more sense in the grand scheme of West’s erratic posting, but even then, it’s just Ye being Ye.