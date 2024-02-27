The Donna Summer estate is suing Kanye West for unauthorized use of one of her major songs.
Summer, who passed away in 2012, has an estate that looks after all her recordings. They filed a lawsuit against Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, his record label, and others for using Donna's hit song, I Feel Love, TMZ reports.
Kanye West uses Donna Summer's voice in Good (Don't Die)
Ye used it for the first track on his Vultures album called Good (Don't Die). It was in the tracklist when he put out the record on Feb. 10. When you listen to the song, you can hear Donna's voice.
On top of that, the late singer's estate rejected his request to use it. They claim Ye and Ty approached them earlier this year, but the estate denied any use.
Apparently, her estate did not want to be associated with Ye due to his antisemitic comments and other controversial outbursts that he's had.
Even though they denied his request to use the song sample in Good (Don't Die), he dropped it anyway on streaming platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and others.
Donna's estate contacted all the streamers to request they remove the track. It was and now isn't available on any platform.
Despite Donna Summer's estate's efforts, the track was still streamed millions of times, hence the lawsuit. Kanye shouldn't have ever released it, and they felt the harm was already done. So, they're seeking compensation for significant damages and an injunction that blocks the song from appearing anywhere.
We'll see where this goes from here.