Even Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) has seen the Willy Wonka Experience fiasco. And she has thoughts.
The recent Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow has caused an uproar in the community. After AI-generated images promised a great experience for families, they were left disappointed.
It's caught fire on social media. Even to the point that MCU star Gillan is weighing in on the matter (and wants in).
“PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS”
An X post from @CultureCrave showed footage of the strange Willy Wonka Experience. The video shows the weird Unknown character scaring children and the post explains the various blunders.
Despite this, Gillan wants in on the fiasco (in some capacity).
“PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS,” Gillan quote-posted, before clarifying, “(like the movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine).”
Karen Gillan is an award-winning actress. She first gained notoriety for her role in Doctor Who from 2010 to 13. Gillan would follow that role up with a leading role in NTSF:SD:SUV and Selfie before her biggest role to date.
Beginning in 2014, Gillan starred in the MCU as a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. She plays Nebula, the adopted sister of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and the daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin). The three installments are some of the MCU's highest-grossing films. Gillan also played the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. She voices the role in the animated What If? series.
The MCU thrust Gillan into a new level of stardom. She landed a role in the recent Jumanji reboot franchise with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. Some of her other notable credits include Spies in Disguise, The Call of the Wild, Gunpowder Milkshake, and Next Exit. Coming up, she will star in Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of Stephen King's If It Bleeds. Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill will also star in the film.