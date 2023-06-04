Karim Benzema has been putting together monster seasons with Real Madrid for over a decade now, but his tenure with the Spanish superpower has come to a quick and sudden end. Benzema will not be returning to Madrid after this season, and instead seems likely to be headed to Saudi Arabia for a massive sum of money.

Benzema took part in his final match with Madrid on Sunday afternoon, and unsurprisingly scored his team's only goal in what ended up being a 1-1 tie. Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute of the contest, which Benzema calmly slotted home, eliciting quite the reaction from fans. Benzema was quickly subbed out by Carlo Ancelotti, and given a raucous standing ovation from the fans for all his contributions to the club.

Karim Benzema leaves the pitch at Santiago Bernabéu for one final time as a Real Madrid player (via @ESPNDeportes) pic.twitter.com/FNyA1z6mLx — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) June 4, 2023

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid all the way back in 2009, and quickly became a key piece of their starting lineup. Players were always coming and going from Madrid, but Benzema was the team's one constant, scoring at least 15 goals in ten of his 14 seasons with the club. Benzema only got better with time, and ended up winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022 for his unreal play that saw him score 44 goals and rack up 14 more assists in all competitions for his team.

Benzema wasn't as effective in 2023, but still managed to make a massive impact for Real Madrid right up until his final moments on the field. Fans gave him the praise he rightfully deserved here, and it's clear that no matter where Benzema's next chapter takes him, he will always be a Real Madrid legend.