When Karl-Anthony Towns is not making plays on the court, the New York Knicks center-forward is catching up on his new favorite television show.

Severance, which is available on Apple TV+, is a satirical thriller that speaks on corporate America and how you live two lives; one at your workplace and one at home but neither mind has access to the other.

The official synopsis reads of both seasons that are now streaming on Apple TV+: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

The new psychological phenomenon stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and more.

Ben Stiller, who is the executive producer and has directed some episodes of the show got a shoutout from Towns on X.

“S/O to @BenStiller. Severance is really that good,” Towns wrote on Friday (Feb. 7).

Towns' fans also seemed to agree with the center-forward's Friday night television show choice.

“underrated show,” one fan wrote.

“Can we get KAT a cameo for Season 3? Only fitting to bring a Knick in,” a fan wrote about Towns possibly getting a line or two in the next season.

“Karl Cameo incoming,” another hopeful fan wrote at the prospect that Towns could be a special guest.

The first episode of season two hit the streamers on Jan. 21 with its last episode of the season to air until March 21. Episodes will stream on a weekly basis.

The first season of Severence premiered in 2022 and it earned 14 Emmy nominations. Stiller also won a Peabody Award for the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the wait between seasons one and two was three years due to Stiller's perfectionism. Stiller wanted to make sure that the project reflected exactly how he wanted so he had to go through some rewrites of the script and reshoots of several scenes.

Will There Be A Season Three Of Severance?

In an interview ahead of the premiere of season two, Stiller is hopeful that fans will receive a season three.

“You have a responsibility to the audience that you’re going somewhere with it,” Stiller told Collider. “That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it’s heading to, and Apple’s been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, ‘Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it’s successful.’ It should go as long as the story goes, and that’s something we have an idea of and we’re working towards as we’re starting up our season 3 work.”

The next episode of Severance airs on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).