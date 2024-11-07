ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 100: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates continues on the main card with a fight in the strawweight division between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Denise Gomez. Kowalkiewicz is coming off her first defeat since 2021 via unanimous decision in her last fight meanwhile, Gomes is coming off a razor-close split decision win in her last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kowalkiewicz-Gomes prediction and pick.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-8) was looking like she was having a career resurgence when she won four straight fights from 2022-2023. However, she then met her match when she went up against surging prospect Iasmin Lucindo who got the nod on the judge's scorecards. Now, Kowalkiewicz is looking to get back into the win column when she heads to the Apex to take on Denise Gomes.

Denise Gomes (9-3) got back into the win column in her last fight when she won a hard-fought decision against fellow prospect Eduardo Moura. She is now 3-2 in her UFC career and will be looking to keep her momentum going to pick up the biggest win of her career when she takes on former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 100.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Karolina Kowalkiewicz-Denise Gomes Odds

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: +410

Denise Gomes: -550

Over 2.5 rounds: -315

Under 2.5 rounds: +230

Why Karolina Kowalkiewicz Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Iasmin Lucindo – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (1 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is set to defeat Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging her extensive experience and tactical prowess. At 39 years old, Kowalkiewicz brings a wealth of knowledge from her years in the octagon, having faced numerous top contenders in the strawweight division. Despite a recent setback against Iasmin Lucindo, she demonstrated resilience and adaptability throughout her career, winning four consecutive fights prior to that loss. Kowalkiewicz's striking accuracy and ability to control the pace of the fight will be crucial in neutralizing Gomes' aggressive style.

In contrast, Gomes, at just 24 years old, has shown flashes of brilliance but has also struggled with consistency, as evidenced by her mixed results in the UFC. While she possesses significant knockout power, Kowalkiewicz's experience in high-pressure situations gives her an edge. Expect Kowalkiewicz to utilize her veteran instincts and strategic game plan to outmaneuver Gomes, ultimately securing a victory on November 9.

Why Denise Gomes Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Eduarda Moura – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Denise Gomes is set to defeat Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, primarily due to her youth, power, and aggressive fighting style. At just 24 years old, Gomes brings a level of energy and dynamism that Kowalkiewicz, now 39, may struggle to match. Gomes has demonstrated significant knockout power in her previous fights, with two of her three UFC victories coming by way of KO. This striking capability will be crucial against Kowalkiewicz, who has shown vulnerability to volume and power punches throughout her career. As a brawler, Gomes thrives in exchanges and will likely push the pace from the outset.

Moreover, Gomes' recent performances highlight her ability to adapt and overcome challenges. Despite a split decision loss to Angela Hill, she showcased resilience and skill against a seasoned opponent. Kowalkiewicz’s last fight ended in a loss to Iasmin Lucindo, raising questions about her current form and durability. Given Gomes' strength advantage and the potential for a high-output striking battle, expect her to secure a decisive victory through either a dominant decision or a late finish on November 9.

Final Karolina Kowalkiewicz-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick

In a compelling strawweight clash at UFC Vegas 100, Denise Gomes is poised to secure a victory over the veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Despite Kowalkiewicz's experience and recent resurgence, Gomes' youth, power, and momentum should prove decisive. At just 24 years old, Gomes represents the new wave of strawweight talent. Her aggressive striking style and knockout power, evidenced by two KO/TKO wins in her last three fights, pose a significant threat to the 39-year-old Kowalkiewicz2. While Kowalkiewicz is known for her volume striking, she's historically absorbed too much damage, a vulnerability that's likely to be exacerbated with age.

Gomes' takedown defense has been a weakness, but Kowalkiewicz isn't known for her wrestling, having landed more than one takedown only once in 17 UFC bouts3. This fight is likely to remain standing, playing into Gomes' strengths. Look for Gomes to pressure Kowalkiewicz from the outset, using her speed and power to overwhelm the veteran. While Kowalkiewicz's experience might keep her competitive early, Gomes' youth and explosiveness should shine through as the fight progresses, leading to either a late TKO or a clear decision victory.

Final Karolina Kowalkiewicz-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick: Denise Gomes (-550), Over 2.5 Rounds (-315)