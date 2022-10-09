Karrion Kross peppers Drew McIntyre in controversial WWE win

What happens when a participant in a strap match refuses to put on the strap? Does the match just start without the stipulation being fulfilled? Or is it a case where the bell won’t ring until the rules are fulfilled? Well, the WWE Universe found out firsthand at Extreme Rules, as Karrion Kross, in a classic example of mind games, refused to lock the strap on his wrist, and instead decided to brawl with Drew McIntyre inside the ring, outside of the ring, and even through the crowd before the bell even rang over the speakers of the Wells Fargo Center.

Fortunately, McIntyre eventually did get the strap around Kross’ wrist, and just like that, the match between the “Scottish Warrior” and “ Minoru Suzuki’s Young Boy ” the “Killer” began.

Taking part in one of the most storied matches in wrestling’s history, both performers used the strap to their advantage, with Kross specifically feathering the leather inside the ropes to use the strap as a rope to pull McIntyre’s injured shoulder into the ring post. As the match persisted, McIntyre kept the advantage only to see Scarlett get in the way and give her husband a few seconds to regroup and reload. This two-on-one approach was on full display at the end of the match, as McIntyre, looking to put his opponent away for good, ate a face full of pepper stray from Scarlett and was ultimately pinned by a Kross Hammer from the former NXT Champion.

While this feud appears far from over, it’s clear when you wrestle Kross, you wrestle Scarlett, too, even if she doesn’t take or throw a punch.