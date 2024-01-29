Ball's in your court...

The ball is in Kate Hudson's court as she's set to star in Mindy Kaling's basketball comedy series for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series was inspired by Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss, who also serves as an executive producer, and her family's NBA franchise. The show was given a straight-to-series order in June 2021.

Hudson is set to play Isla Gordon, the only daughter in a family of competitive sons. She has felt underappreciated her entire life but not has to take over for her brother, who becomes involved in a scandal. This forces him to resign as president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team, with Isla replacing him. This becomes her change to prove herself to her family and be a part of the business.

Kaling, together with two other The Mindy Project alumni Ike Barinholtz and David Stasses, serve as writers and executive producers of the 10-episode series. Stassen will also pull double duty as show runner. Hudson, Howard Klein, Buss and Linda Rambis, a member of the Lakers front office) also serve as executive producers. Warner Bros. TV is the studio, where Kaling signed a development deal.

This is Kaling's third comedy for streaming platforms. Netflix's Never Have I Ever debuted its fourth and final season in June. Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls has just been renewed for season three.

Hudson got her big break in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film, Almost Famous, as the free-spirited “band aid” Penny Lane. She won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The actress most recently starred in the 2023 indie movie A Little Lie. She also starred in Rian Johnson's Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022. Her other film credits include the 2003 rom-com with Matthew McConaughey and 2017's Marshall. Hudson was also a guest on Glee and was recently in 2021's Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.