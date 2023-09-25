Iconic British supermodel Kate Moss, known for her timeless beauty and enduring influence on the fashion industry, is gearing up to celebrate her 50th birthday in January. However, in a recent interview with The Times, Moss revealed that she's in a state of ‘denial' about this milestone.

Moss, who has been a fixture in the fashion world since the early '90s, has been a role model for countless aspiring models and continues to grace the covers of magazines and catwalks worldwide. Despite her enduring success and longevity in a notoriously age-sensitive industry, she's approaching her half-century mark with a mix of trepidation and humor.

Following Kate Moss's performance at the Vogue World Show, Kate Moss talks a lot about her life with The Times. One of the things she mentioned was the denial of her turning 50. “I’m not turning 50,” the super model said. “No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50,” she tells The Times.

Moss's candid remarks resonate with many who believe that age is just a number and that one's spirit and enthusiasm for life are what truly matter. Her enduring appeal and ability to stay relevant in the ever-evolving world of fashion is a testament to her adaptability and talent.

As January approaches, fans of Kate Moss eagerly anticipate how the iconic supermodel will mark her 50th birthday. Whatever she decides to do, there's no doubt that she will continue to inspire generations with her fashion-forward thinking and unwavering self-confidence, proving that beauty and vitality know no age.