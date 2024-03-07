Kate Winslet reminisced about the casting process of the 2006 romantic comedy “The Holiday” during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Surprisingly, both Fallon and Robert Downey Jr. auditioned for roles in the film. Winslet, 48, shared her vivid memories of the auditions, revealing that she initially thought it was merely a casual script reading rather than a formal audition, People reports. She expressed regret to Fallon for not landing the part, but Fallon assured her that she was nothing but kind during the process, despite his obsessive hand-sanitizing due to illness.
However, Kate Winslet didn't hold back when discussing Downey Jr.'s audition. She recalled how he attempted an English accent, which she mistook for an Australian one. Despite Fallon's attempt to defend Downey Jr.'s accent, Winslet bluntly stated her dissatisfaction, mentioning that she thought it sounded dreadful.
Downey Jr. himself had previously discussed his audition experience on The Howard Stern Show, acknowledging that Jude Law was the frontrunner for his role. He humorously recounted how he and Fallon were called in as seat fillers for script readings, feeling hopeful about their chances until Winslet criticized his accent.
Reflecting on the moment, Downey Jr. humorously admitted defeat, jokingly suggesting he'd leave but take the minibar's gummy bears with him.
While Winslet's comments about Downey Jr.'s accent may have been lighthearted banter, it sheds light on the competitive nature of auditions, even among established actors. Despite not landing roles in “The Holiday,” both Fallon and Downey Jr. have gone on to achieve tremendous success in their respective careers.