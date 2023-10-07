In a recent turn of events, comedian Kathy Griffin has found herself at the center of controversy after poking fun at pop icon Britney Spears. Griffin, known for her sharp wit and unapologetic humor, trolled Spears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by referencing Spears' recent viral dance video where she was seen playing with knives. Griffin's parody clip, aimed at promoting her upcoming live show, mimicked Spears' knife dance, leading to a wave of reactions from fans and followers.

The parody did not sit well with many, who felt that Griffin was making light of Spears' personal struggles, especially given the singer's recent battles related to her conservatorship. Comments like “it’s not funny… britney is a victim, let’s give her a breath of Mockeries… we love her ❤️,” show that although Griffin's intentions were purely comedic, the context of the time might not have been the best. Griffin's comments on the show further fueled the fire, where she opined that Spears is now “too free” amid the dancing with knives controversy.

While Griffin is no stranger to stirring the pot and making headlines with her comedic takes on current events, this particular incident has triggered a significant backlash. Fans of Spears have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anger, defending the singer and criticizing Griffin for her insensitivity.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how both celebrities will respond to the growing controversy. One thing is for certain: in the world of entertainment, the line between humor and offense is often blurred, and comedians like Griffin are constantly walking a tightrope.