Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom appear to be living a middle-aged dream. Perry took to Instagram Sunday morning to point out that “Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨.” You see what she did there?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Perry added, “Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you, my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️” Later, so as not to leave his bae hanging, Bloom responded in the comments section, “I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn’t have it any other way 😍.”

If those captions lack a certain Shakespearean sophistication for your tastes, the couple makes up for it with some accompanying pics that the Bard himself would undoubtedly describe as… adorbs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the Instagram photos, Perry is wearing a stunning black-and-silver gown with diamond earrings, while Bloom wears a navy suit and a black bow tie. One is a close-up of Perry in the dress, while another shows Perry looking seductively at her partner as Bloom… looks like he’s remembering a really good recent lunch he had.

Perry and Bloom have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019. They also share a young daughter, Daisy Dove, who they welcomed on Aug. 27, 2020.

Katy Perry is currently gearing up for her big performance at King Charles’ Coronation Concert on May 7. Perry also memorably performed her song Firework at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony in 2021. No word yet on her song list for the coronation, but this California girl will surely come ready to rock.