Fans are not happy with Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole. The internet is responding to Kayla Nicole's reaction to the news that the Kelce's home was burglarized last month.

In a video that has since gone viral, the sports broadcaster was seen leaving a restaurant with some girlfriends when a paparazzi asks her what she thinks of the break-in at Kelce's face. Instead of responding to the paparazzi she walks to her car and before she enters she starts smiling. While it wasn't an immediate reaction to the questions, fans took it as if she was happy about his situation or that she was laughing at the NFL star's misfortune.

Expand Tweet

“Why is she laughing? She’s so cringe,” one fan asked.

“That’s just evil down to her core! Why would she be asked? She’s an ex of almost 3 years!”one fan asked who was confused as to why the fitness model was even asked the question in the first place.

“She needs a Pr manager because she should have just kept her face blank and kept it moving smiling and laughing about it just shows people what type of person she is

another fan suggested.

Kayla Nicole Goes Viral For Speaking On Breakup With Ex Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off between 2017-2022. She went viral last month whens she was a guest on Angel Reese's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.” She gave fans some advice and words of encouragment if they were to date an professional athlete in the future.

“My biggest advice in dating an athlete is to always have your own,” Kayla Nicole told Reese. “It is really easy to get caught up in their dream, their vision for their life. Something that I had to learn early on was that the relationship could be over tomorrow and what do you have?”

She spoke about how tough it was not being physically next to one another because of their demanding careers and how they were able to handle it. However, she reflected on the poor choices she made like not having her own place to stay.

“At the time it was a long-distance relationship, I was going back-and-forth. I was in-between apartments and thought “it's cool, we're going to get married and I'm going to move into the house, I don't really need an apartment,” the model shared.

“We broke up, my lease was up, my lease on my car was up all at the same time. Thankfully we ended up getting back together but from that point moving forward I was like I don't care who I date, I'm going to always have my own place, my own car. Support their career [and] prioritize my own goals,” she declared.

Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift and due to the singer's fandom, Kayla Nicole spoke about how it has affected her while she lives her own life separate from the NFL star.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me, even to this day,” Kayla Nicole said. “You could go to my most recent posts and people would be debating why I am worthless.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued adding that celebrity status has a lot to do with the extra attention. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”