Denville Myrie Jr. is putting Howard University on the map in a delicious way. What started as a late-night food solution in his dorm room back in 2012 has grown into a thriving business. Myrie’s Jamaican jerk chicken quickly became a hit among students, filling a much-needed gap for quality late-night eats.

Seeing the high demand, Myrie expanded beyond campus. When he moved into a townhouse, he hired fellow students as delivery drivers, making sure Howard University was served six days a week. This community-driven approach helped Jerk at Nite gain a loyal following.

Myrie’s success didn’t come alone; he was supported by Kadeem Todd, a fellow Howard student and co-owner of the business. Their combined vision led to the purchase of a food truck in 2014, which featured jerk oxtail as a standout item. The business continued to grow, adding two more food trucks to their fleet to establish a permanent location.

In 2019, Jerk at Nite secured a lease for a storefront on H Street in Washington, DC. Building the restaurant was no easy feat. As shared on Instagram, Myrie and Todd faced numerous challenges. “We learned about construction and took a hard process of building ourselves with no bank funding,” the company shared in an Instagram video.

Fast forward to August 2023, Jerk at Nite opened its first storefront, with Loic Sany taking charge as the executive chef. Building on the success of their food trucks, the business recently expanded to a second location at 2149 Queens Chapel Rd NE.

This new spot received rave reviews on TikTok from popular food critic Keith Lee on August 27, 2024.

Lee is a prominent food critic and social media personality who has gained fame for his restaurant and food reviews. Active on TikTok, he shares detailed and enthusiastic critiques of dining spots, highlighting the quality of the food, the restaurant's atmosphere, and the overall dining experience. His reviews carry significant weight in the food industry, and his endorsements can greatly influence a business's reputation and success.

Lee’s visit and praise came with a generous $4,000 tip, half of which Myrie and his team decided to use to treat their customers with 200 free meals.

Recently, Jerk at Nite faced a significant setback when a fire destroyed their H Street location. Despite this, the business has shown remarkable resilience. With support from local influencers Keith Lee and Ron Geezy, and an additional $2,000 in tips, Jerk at Nite is working to repair the damages. The company expressed gratitude on Instagram, “Thank you @keith_lee125 @ron.geezy for supporting local restaurants like us in the DMV and showing our team love. 10 years ago, we were selling food out of our dorm room at @howard1867, and now we’re here! Even with our recent loss from the fire, @keith_lee125’s visit reminded us of our roots and our dedication to the DC community. We hope we made DC proud! Big up ya self, Keith‼️”

Despite the many challenges along the way, including a tough construction process and no bank funding, Myrie’s dedication and entrepreneurial spirit have brought a slice of Jamaica to the heart of DC, proving that a passion for food and community can lead to big dreams.