Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's viral Vegas incident was the "beginning to an end" for their relationship.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson made headlines after the actress filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend this month. The Nope actress detailed that there was physical and emotional abuse in their relationship in the legal documents.

Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson

“So much of Darius' abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy,” Palmer stated per E! News, “that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son.”

Palmer and Jackson share an eight-month-old son. The actress was granted temporary sole custody without visitations from her ex amid her restraining order.

Palmer continued, “Darius said very disturbing things to me that caused me to fear for our son's safety with him, including, ‘how he understood why male animals in the wild want to eat their children' and, ‘A man's love for his child is based on if he loves the woman.' Given Darius' uncontrolled, violent outbursts in the past whenever he became jealous, I became seriously concerned he would hurt our son, even if it was just to hurt me.”

In the filing, Palmer stated that the four days prior to her retraining order against Jackson on Nov. 5, he trespassed into her home, stole her phone, and struck her.

“I tried to remain calm, but as I was again asking him to leave, he stood up from the chair, walked towards me, and made sure there was no furniture between us. He was yelling, leaning into me, getting into my face,” Palmer alleged of the 29-year-old. “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

Keke Palmer and Usher Viral Moment In Vegas

Back in July, Jackson, tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” in response to Keke’s black bodysuit under a long-sleeve sheer dress when she was being serenaded by Usher.

Social media caught wind of his tweet where a majority of the fans were siding with Keke.

Jackson later doubled down on his comment, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation,” he continued. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

The actress later appeared in Usher's music video “Boyfriend” which seemingly addressed the Vegas situation.

Palmer declared that their relationship “finally ended for good” in October.

According to a source per PEOPLE, Vegas was not the sole reason the two were no longer a couple but was a catalyst in the decision-making.

“I don’t think the Vegas incident caused all of this. There were problems before, but I do think it was the beginning of the end.”

According to the restraining order, “Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from both the actress and their son, as well as any childcare or schooling established for the infant,” the legal document states per PEOPLE.

Jackson nor Palmer have issued individual statements of their own about the alleged physical and emotional incidents detailed in the restraining order at this time.