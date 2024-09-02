Though Jahan Dotson has technically been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since August, when Howie Roseman secured his services plus a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Washington Commanders for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks, he's yet to actually take the field for his new team, with Nick Sirianni and company opting to hold him out of the final preseason game just in case.

But why? Is it because Dotson had barely landed in Philadelphia and didn't know the playbook well enough to actually take the field? Or, with his spot on the roster officially secured, did Philly opt to instead keep him off the field as a precaution, as why risk an injury over a meaningless matchup with Minnesota?

Well, while the actual reason for his absence is surely a little bit of both, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore expects big things from the Penn State product right out the gate, as he already has a role in mind for his new WR3 in Week 1.

“He’s done a tremendous job. I can’t say enough positive things about him, [Wide Receivers Coach Aaron Morehead] A-Mo working with him throughout the last however many — whatever it’s been, a week, 10 days. He’s done a tremendous job of hopping in there and embracing this thing,” Moore told reporters on Monday.

“Even today and the next couple days have impact on that, just the capacity that guys can play within. He’s done a tremendous job. We feel very confident with him, very comfortable with him. He’s handled it really, really well.”

You know, it's really hard to argue with Moore's rationale – and his unwillingness to commit too much one way or another – because how much Dotson plays in Week 1 really will depend on a number of factors that the Eagles won't know until the live bullets start to fly. Assuming Dotson starts, which feels incredibly possible, he will likely get a chance to showcase his abilities early on, and if he is running the correct routes, getting open, and making player whenever Jalen Hurts gets him the ball, it's safe to assume he will earn even more looks as the game goes on.

If, however, he struggles, that's okay too, as Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson can both pick up the load and allow Moore to pick his shots for Dotson more effectively, as he can still be an impact player even in limited action early on.

Kellen Moore has been a fan of new Eagles WR Jahan Dotson for years

Elsewhere in his Monday media availability, Moore was asked for his initial opinion of Dotson, as he hadn't talked to reporters in the time since the deal became official.

While Moore wasn't a member of the Eagles at the time, instead serving as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, he saw the talent Dotson displayed during his time at Penn State while helping to evaluate talent ahead of the draft, and is excited about coaching him up in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, I think everyone who went through the draft process saw the great talent that he was, and we were really excited about that opportunity. He’ll be a great piece to our offensive process. Excited to let him build that role as we go,” Moore told reporters. “Obviously, when you come in during the season, I think you let him just keep growing and keep growing and we’ll keep finding where that role presents itself, but he’ll be certainly a nice aspect of this thing, and he’ll be heavily involved.”

So, with Dotson expected to take up snaps that were likely going to role players like Kenneth Gainwell, Wilson, or Covey before his addition, how does Moore decide who will earn which snaps during the game? Does he go into the game with a specific target count in mind, or does he play it based on performance and how the defense is playing?

“No, each and every guy has a role on this team, and it’s very important that everyone embraces those roles. We spend a lot of time talking about that,” Moore explained.

“When you look at it from a wider lens, it’s a long season. All these guys are going to be counted on in different capacities. Some weeks it may be a few plays; some weeks it may increase based off the game plan and the circumstances.

“We feel really fortunate to have the guys that we have, the depth that we have at a number of positions that we’re going to be able to play this thing all the way to the end with a lot of talented players.”

With no true WR3 on the roster before Dotson's addition, it looked like the Eagles were going to cobble together production behind their core four – AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert. With Dotson now locked in as WR3, however, those role players on the margins will likely play roles they are more accustomed to, as opposed to hoping someone steps up to become a legitimate playmaker above expectations. In the end, that is probably for the best, even if it takes a little bit of excitement away on the margins.