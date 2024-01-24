It's sounding like she wants to keep her distance.

Kelly Clarkson recently discussed on her talk show with Common shared opinions on being friends with exes.

For her, it's mostly a no-go, E! News reported. She revealed why in her Tuesday, January 23 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson reveals why she can't remain friends with an ex

Common spoke first about being in a friendship with an ex.

“Yes, I can definitely be friends with an ex,” the rapper said. “I mean, I've been friends with a lot of exes that I've had. And they've been long relationships because most end pretty well.”

Common added, “I mean, we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup, but then once we come to our grounds, it's like, we're good people. We're cool people.”

Clarkson then added to the conversation, “No. I mean, here's the thing. I'm not not friends. I only have a couple that I'm like, ‘Hard pass.' I don't have many exes, but a couple of them are cool people — nothing wrong with them. If we ran into each other, we'd be totally friendly. But that's the difference.”

Common asked whether she'd attend a party with an ex if invited.

“Yeah, depending on the ex,” the host said. “I would be like, ‘OK, cool. I'll show up.' I just feel like it can get awkward for — it depends on who ended it, or who it is. It's situational, but mostly no. I feel like that's awkward. No common ground there!”

Kelly Clarkson divorced Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after getting married in 2013. They have two kids together. Now, they're in a legal battle.

We're guessing Blackstock might be one of those ‘hard pass' exes.