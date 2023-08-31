Kelly Ripa was naked in front of male housekeepers all thanks to her husband Mark Consuelos. Ripa shared the story on she and her husband's morning talk show “LIVE With Kelly and Mark.”

She started off the story about recalling the time when she was visiting Consuelos in Vancouver. At the time, he was filming “Riverdale” and she was staying at the home he rented in Canada while he was on set. The actor had three housekeepers which she revealed that she met while nude.

“You want to know how I learned about the housekeepers? I walked out of the bedroom, naked,” she said. “That’s right, I said it, naked! And that’s when I met the housekeepers, one of which was a guy. So I think he learned his lesson, to announce himself when that happens.”

Consuelos played Hiram Lodge on the hit CW show. Lodge was the father of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) who was just as manipulative and conniving as his character's daughters friends on the show. He had a dramatic exit at the end of season five that shocked fans. Shortly after the finale he wrote a statement about him leaving.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank [showrunner] Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

The executive producer and showrunner for “Riverdale,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, told Deadline at the time:

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years. From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

Consuelos also retweeted an article from Decider that said that he was missing his family during the months he spent filming in Canada.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 27 years and share three children: sons Michael, 26, Joaquin, 20 as well as their 22-year-old daughter Lola.

“LIVE with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays on ABC at 9 a.m.