Kelly Ripa made a shocking revelation about her pre-marital celebrations. On Monday's (Aug. 28) episode of “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” which Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos host the morning show on

“You know me, pageantry is not my thing,” Ripa told Consuelos. “I wanted the marriage, not the big wedding. I don’t need a bachelorette party to tell me that I’m about to get married because I’m about to get married and here I am on the airplane, you know what I mean? That’s my bachelorette party.”

“Sashes, hats, p*nis hats, hats with p*nises. Which, to me, it never makes any sense. I don’t understand what it means,” she went on to explain.

“I don’t know! I don’t get it! … so now they’re saying that brides are bucking the tradition of that and they’re going on solo destinations for spa and wellness retreats of so they can be contemplative.”

She previously spoke about her wedding on the show and how it was exactly what she could have wanted.

“We just had a very normal, very regular wedding. It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, ‘Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'” she previously said on the show. “Two consecutive days off from work, both on the same day. And it was like, ‘Let's go to Vegas and get married and it'll be fun.' It was '96 guys, remember the winter of '96? The winter of '96 is in the record books as the most miserable, it was an endless winter, and it was a snowstorm when we left. And we looked at the weather because we thought about going to City Hall but that was still cold and miserable, whereas Las Vegas, it was 85 degrees and sunny. ‘Let's do that!' And so that's what we did.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of the daytime soap opera All My Children in 1995 and were engaged a year later. They quickly eloped in Vegas at the time.

The couple shares three children together: sons Michael, 26, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 22.

“LIVE with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays on ABC at 9 a.m.