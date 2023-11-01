Talk show host Kelly Ripa called out ‘ingrate children' in the neighborhood who complained about her Halloween candy.

She apparently bought out a New York City store's entire candy stock for Halloween so she could give two candy bars each to greedy kids, according to Entertainment.

Kelly Ripa rants about ingrate children

Mark Consuelo, her husband, and the TV personality went on their Live show to discuss the situation.

She began the Wednesday episode by stating that she prepared for an influx of neighborhood kids by buying an entire stock of a local candy store's bags so she could have a variety of sweets to please the kids.

“I put two candy bars in each bag,” Ripa said. “I was tired of the ingrate children going, ‘I don't like that candy bar. Can I have this candy bar?' This way, you get a bag; move on.”

When she ran out of bags, she had to hand out single servings. Apparently, this didn't sit too well with the host, who had to confront picky children.

“And then it was, ‘I don't like Twix. Can I have a Kit Kat? My brother can't have peanuts,” she said in a whiny child's voice.

Along with the rant about candy, the Live Halloween episode featured Ripa and Consuelos in multiple costume changes. They included everything from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Jennifer Coolidge and the stars of The Golden Bachelor.

It'll be interesting to see what Kelly Ripa hands out next Halloween when those ‘ingrate' children return for more.