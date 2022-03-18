The New York Knicks signed Kemba Walker in the offseason after a few injury riddled years with the Boston Celtics. Walker signed a two-year $18 million deal with the Knicks last offseason and was viewed as a vital piece for them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. He’s been dealing with left knee pain all season long.

After the All-Star break, Walker shut it down for the season and has been rehabbing in both New York and in Charlotte. His mother still stays within the area, but he hasn’t been with the team and Tom Thibodeau isn’t clear where his point guard is half the time.

It looks like the former Charlotte Hornets star could be on his way out of New York at some point during the offseason. This is why a reunion with the Hornets is a very likely scenario. Despite having LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier filling those guard spots, Kemba Walker could be a key reserve that James Borrego can play in spurts on or off the ball. Even though they do have Isaiah Thomas in that role right now, there’s no guarantee that he comes back in the offseason. Plus, with the way Thomas has played as of late, there is a chance other teams might seek out his services.

Walker’s contract might be a little hefty, especially since the Hornets will need to pay Miles Bridges and any other big name free agents that could be on the market. So they only way this would make sense is if the Knicks bought out his contract. As good of a fit that he would be in Charlotte, he might not be the best guy at this point in his career to be giving up assets for. An injury prone point guard is better off being signed on for the minimum with all due respect.

Still, if he does end up becoming a free agent, a return to Charlotte could make the most sense for his career. He won’t have to log 30 plus minutes as a starter anymore. Instead, he can be one of the first men off the bench and help run the second unit. Kemba Walker already has some familiarity with Borrego and Miles Bridges, so reincorporating him into the offense should take him little to no time at all. The four-time All-Star is would surely welcome a return to Charlotte with open arms. Maybe the Hornets would too.